Get paid via Venmo, Etsy or Airbnb? Here's what you need to know before tax season

Get paid via Venmo, Etsy or Airbnb? The tax rules are changing.

 Photo-Illustration;CNN/IRS.Gov/Apple

If you get paid through apps like Venmo or PayPal or platforms like Etsy or Airbnb, preparing your taxes next year may be a little more confusing than usual.

A new tax reporting rule requires third-party payment platforms to issue you and the IRS a 1099-K for business transaction payments if they add up to more than $600 over the course of the year. A business transaction that is taxable is defined as a payment for a good or service, including tips.