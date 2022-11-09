Germany blocks sale of chip factory to China over security fears

The headquarters of German chip manufacturer Elmos Semiconductor in Dortmund is pictured here.

 Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

The German government has blocked the sale of one of its semiconductor factories to a Chinese-owned tech company because of security concerns.

Germany's economic ministry said in a statement that it had prohibited Elmos Semiconductor, which makes chips for the automotive industry, from selling its factory in Dortmund to Silex, a Swedish subsidiary of China's Sai Microelectronics.