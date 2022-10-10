On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists' phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital.

The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse fields. Yet, his attempts to acquire New Delhi Television (NDTV) sent a frisson of fear through Indian journalism, reigniting concerns about shrinking editorial freedom in the world's largest democracy.