Nineteen states currently have an average gas price of less than $3 a gallon, including Minnesota, Ohio and Colorado.
In a sign that gas prices could continue to slide, US oil prices dropped another 3% to $73.58 a barrel Friday morning.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN on Friday that the national average may drop below the $3 threshold just in time for Christmas Eve. He noted that by GasBuddy's metrics, the median gas price tumbled to $2.99 as of Friday morning.
The slide in gas prices has been driven by a variety of forces — not all of them positive.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For instance, the same recession fears rocking the stock market have raised concerns in energy markets about weaker demand ahead. De Haan said US gasoline demand has been "quite soft" even for this time of the year, due at least in part to economic uncertainty.
On the positive side, US refineries have ramped up production of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other petroleum products. US oil companies have also gradually increased supply.
Energy analysts say the Biden administration's release of unprecedented amounts of emergency oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve earlier this year has also helped depress prices.
Despite widespread fears earlier this year, Russia's oil exports have not been derailed by the war in Ukraine and sanctions from the West. A European Union embargo on Russian seaborne crude and a price cap, which both went into effect this month, have not so far pushed up the price of oil globally, which many analysts had feared.
"Russian exports have continued to flow. And that's what the market was panicked about back in March," De Haan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.