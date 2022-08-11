US-POLITICS-PETROL-INFLATION

Gas prices fall below $4 for the first time in months. A driver pumps gas into their vehicle at a gas station in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on July 19.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Drivers in the United States can breathe a small sigh of relief — average gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March.

The national average price for regular gasoline fell to $3.99 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.

