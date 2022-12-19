Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021

On December 19, the national average for regular gasoline dropped to $3.14 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021.

 Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The great gasoline spike of 2022 has completely unwound, giving consumers a major boost after a year of high inflation.

