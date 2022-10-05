Gas prices are starting to take off again. More increases are on the way

A customer refuels at a Chevron gas station in San Francisco, California, US, on October 3. Gas prices are expected to keep increasing.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Even before Wednesday's action by OPEC+ to cut oil production, US gas prices were on their way up. More price increases at the pump likely lay ahead.

Gas prices rose nearly 3 cents a gallon in AAA's daily reading Wednesday, to $3.83 a gallon, the biggest one-day hike in nearly four months.