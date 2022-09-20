Roughly 500 corporate jobs are being eliminated at the Gap, adding to the problems that the beleaguered retailer is currently facing.

The cuts include a mix of layoffs and open roles being axed at the company's corporate offices in New York, San Francisco and across Asia, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the layoffs started in recent days and amount to roughly 5% of the Gap's 8,700 corporate employees.

