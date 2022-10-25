Gap and Foot Locker remove all Yeezy merchandise

Gap has announced it is pulling Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com.

As the corporate backlash against Kanye West mounts, Gap has announced it is pulling the rapper's Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com. Additionally, Foot Locker is pulling Yeezy products from its shelves.

"Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores," the retailer said in a statement Tuesday.