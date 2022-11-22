FTX lawyer says 'substantial amount' of assets are either stolen or missing

FTX's financial mismanagement is under the microscope. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is pictured here in Hong Kong, China, on May 11, 2021.

 Lam Yik/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The full extent of FTX's financial disarray is becoming clearer as the failed crypto exchange's new management combs for cash as part of the bankruptcy process.

In the company's first Chapter 11 hearing in Delaware Tuesday, restructuring attorney James Bromley said that a "substantial amount" of assets have been stolen or are missing.