FTX investor sues Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and others as crypto contagion spreads

Crypto bank Genesis halts withdrawals, citing the fallout from FTX failure. CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried here testifies on Capitol Hill on December 8, 2021, in Washington, DC.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The fallout from the spectacular implosion of crypto giant FTX has triggered a cascade of wide-reaching effects: It's ensnared a list of celebrities who endorsed the now-bankrupt platform, and financial contagion is spreading to other firms across the vast crypto and digital-asset ecosystem.

On Wednesday, the lending arm of crypto brokerage Genesis suspended redemptions and new loan originations after an "abnormal" number of withdrawal requests that exceeded its current liquidity, citing market turmoil from the failure of FTX.