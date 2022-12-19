FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will agree to be extradited to the US

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas December 13.

 Dante Carrer/Reuters

FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried will agree to being extradited to the United States.

Jerone Roberts, the Bahamian attorney representing Bankman-Fried, confirmed on Monday afternoon that his client "has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States of America."

