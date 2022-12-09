Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX, has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee next week as questions and confusion swirl about the collapse of his companies.

On Friday, he tweeted that he's "willing to testify on [December] 13th" and said he will "try to be helpful, and to shed what like I can" about several of lawmakers' concerns, including FTX US' solvency, "pathways" that could return "value" to users, what he thinks about what led to the crash, and, finally, his "own failings."