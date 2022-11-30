Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone," while admitting he made mistakes as chief executive.

"There are things I would do anything to do over again," Bankman-Fried said in a virtual appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York. "I was shocked by what happened this month."