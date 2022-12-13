FTX founder 'orchestrated years-long fraud,' SEC says

Sam Bankman-Fried, here in Washington, D.C., on May 12, is charged on Tuesday with defrauding FTX investors and customers.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday with defrauding investors and customers in his failed crypto exchange FTX.

The SEC said Bankman-Fried, "orchestrated a years-long fraud" to conceal from FTX investors the diversion of customer funds to Alameda Research, his crypto trading firm.

Tags