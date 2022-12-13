FTX founder indicted on eight criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy

FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, here in Washington, D.C., on May 12, was indicted on Tuesday on eight criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried was indicted on eight criminal charges including wire fraud and conspiracy by misusing customer funds, according to an indictment from the US Attorney of the Southern District of New York.

The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried was arrested at his home in the Bahamas on Monday and was expected to appear in court in Nassau Tuesday morning for an extradition hearing.

