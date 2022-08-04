Friday's job report will likely show slower growth. That's what the Fed wants

Prior to the latest jobs report on August 5, the US economy is expected to have gained around 250,000 jobs in July, according to Refinitiv. People are pictured here at a job fair in Sunrise, Florida, in June.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When the latest jobs report comes out on Friday, it very well could show the smallest number of positions added in the past 18 months.

The US economy is expected to have gained around 250,000 jobs last month, according to Refinitiv. While that's far from the 456,000 average monthly gains so far this year, it's not a sign that the sky is falling, economists say. In fact, it's exactly what the Federal Reserve wants to see.

