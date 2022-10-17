French government in crisis talks as fuel shortages worsen

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Paris on October 13, 2022, as filling stations across France run low on petrol following a weeks-long strike by refinery workers.

 Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron called a crisis meeting with senior ministers on Monday to address crippling strikes at gas refineries that has caused fuel pumps to run dry.

Macron declared Monday his desire for a solution "as quickly as possible" to the protests, promising to "do his utmost" to find one, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.