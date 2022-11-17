Freight railroads say strike can still be avoided

A Norfolk and Southern freight train makes it way through the Northside of Pittsburgh on November 14. The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

The trade group representing the nation's freight railroads is confident that a strike by more than 100,000 union members can be avoided, even after rank-and-file members rejected the tentative labor deals reached earlier this fall.

So far three rail unions have rejected the proposed agreements and are set to go on strike as soon as Dec. 4. The two largest rail unions, which represent the conductors and engineers, are due to announce the results of their ratification votes on Monday. The nations' major freight railroads negotiate together on industrywide labor contracts with each of the 12 railroad unions.