The fact that a freight railroad strike didn't start on Friday is a huge win for the US economy and its still struggling supply chain. But that doesn't mean freight railroads are providing good service to their customers.

Many of the problems tangling up the supply chain, driving up prices and slowing the economy can be traced to the steady decline in freight rail service in recent years. Even the railroads themselves admit that the nation's current freight service is a problem, mainly because of fewer calls to pick up or drop off freight cars, routine, prolonged delays and the general unreliability that plagues the industry, its critics and customers say.

