Fred Hickman, a pioneering sports broadcaster and anchor who helped to launch two major cable networks and influenced and informed a generation of sports journalists and fans, has died. He was 66.

Hickman was one of the earliest employees of CNN. On June 1, 1980, the network's first day on the air, he and Nick Charles were the first hosts of Sports Tonight, the 11 pm ET sports news and highlights program which competed with ESPN's SportsCenter, often winning the time slot.