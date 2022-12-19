Epic Games, maker of the hit video game "Fortnite," has agreed to pay a total of $520 million to settle US government allegations that it misled millions of players, including children and teens, into making unintended purchases and that it violated a landmark federal children's privacy law.

As part of the agreement, Epic will pay $275 million to the US government to resolve claims it violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by gathering the personal information of kids under the age of 13 without first receiving their parents' verifiable consent. It is the largest fine the FTC has ever imposed for a rule that it enforces, the agency said Monday.

