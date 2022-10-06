Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Thursday it's "more likely than not" the US will enter a recession, calling it a consequence of the "excesses the economy has been through."

"Historical experience suggests that the kind of inflation we have rarely returns to normal levels -- target levels of around 2% -- without some kind of recession," Summers told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

CNN's Alicia Wallace contributed contributed to this report.