Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on Thursday that it's "substantially" more likely than not that the United States will enter a recession next year. Recession became "almost inevitable" once inflation rates grew above 5%, he said. On an annual basis, prices rose by 8.2% in September.

But this recession will likely be relatively short and mild. he added. "I certainly don't think it's going to be like the [2008] financial crisis...or like the terrible things that happened after the pandemic started." Summers told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."