Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former chief operating officer of failed blood testing startup Theranos, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday for fraud, marking an end to the stunning downfall of a high-flying Silicon Valley company that resulted in the rare convictions of two tech executives.

The sentencing comes weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos and Balwani's ex-girlfriend, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

