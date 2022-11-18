Eight former SpaceX employees filed labor-law complaints, alleging that Elon Musk's space company unlawfully fired workers after they wrote company management a letter begging them to publicly condemn Musk's "harmful" behavior on social media.

The former workers allege that SpaceX terminated their employment for participating in "concerted protected activities." Those protected activities included putting together an open letter in June that alleged SpaceX's "current systems and culture do not live up to its stated values." According to a copy of the letter attached to one of the complaints, the former employees claim Musk's public comments were a "frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us."