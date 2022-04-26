Former New York Post digital chief settles explosive lawsuit with the tabloid

The New York Post and Michelle Gotthelf had settled the lawsuit Gotthelf had filed earlier this year. Pictured is the headquarters for the News Corporation and Fox News Channel on July 30, 2018 in New York City.
Gotthelf had alleged in her lawsuit that she was wrongfully fired after she reported to her boss that a longtime lieutenant of Rupert Murdoch sexually harassed her.
Gotthelf alleged that the Murdoch-lieutenant Col Allan, who once was the longtime editor in chief of The Post and who returned to the paper as an adviser in 2019, fostered an abusive workplace environment, harassed her personally over several years, and propositioned her for sex.
Gotthelf said that she reported to Editor-In-Chief Keith Poole during a lunch meeting in November 2021 that she had been sexually propositioned by Allan. She alleged that she was fired "without cause" just two months after that meeting.
Now, after months of discussion, Gotthelf and The Post said the lawsuit had been "amicably resolved" and will be withdrawn against all parties.
"Michelle's skills as an editor and reporter were crucial in helping The Post reach its present stature, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors," Poole said in a statement.
"The New York Post is an iconic institution, and I am very proud of my contributions there over more than two decades," Gotthelf said. "The Post is in good hands with Keith Poole at the helm. His experience in print and digital journalism bodes well for the future of The Post."
Gotthelf's lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court in the Southern District of New York, named The Post, Allan, and Poole as defendants.
At the time it was filed, a spokesperson for The Post and News Corporation said in a one-sentence statement: "Any suggestion of wrongdoing related to the management changes announced today is meritless."
CNN had also asked the spokesperson for The Post and News Corporation if Poole, Allan, or Murdoch had any comment, but did not receive one in return.
