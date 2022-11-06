Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges

MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a Department of Justice release on Friday.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

J. Mitchell Lowe, previous CEO of the movie ticket subscription service, and Theodore Farnsworth, former leader of the company's now-defunct parent firm Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY), allegedly schemed to defraud MoviePass investors by producing "materially false and misleading representations " of business activities to boost stock prices and attract investors, according to the release.

CNN's Frank Pallotta contributed to this report