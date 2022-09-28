Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said the central bank will almost certainly announce an emergency interest rate hike before its next scheduled meeting in November, predicting that turmoil would continue to roil UK markets.

Investors have lost faith in the government's ability to manage the economy and public finances, he said, commenting on a market crash sparked by the UK government's plan to slash taxes and boost borrowing in the face of high inflation.

