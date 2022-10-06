Ford is again raising prices on the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, but the price increase will impact only the base model. The truck has only been in production since late April and prices were already raised once in early August.

When the F-150 Lightning first went on sale, the base version of the truck, a version intended mostly for commercial fleet customers, was priced around $40,000. With this latest pricing change the price of the base model truck "for new commercial customer orders" will start at about $52,000. Ford had already raised the base price by $7,000 as part of the April increase.