Ford is raising the price of its electric SUV as much as $8,000

Just weeks after announcing it was raising the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Ford announced it is similarly boosting prices for its other popular electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E.

 Gabe Ramirez, CNN

Just weeks after announcing it was raising the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Ford announced it is similarly boosting prices for its other popular electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E.

When Ford begins taking orders on Tuesday for the 2023 model year Mach-E, prices will be about $3,000 higher for base models and as much as $8,000 higher for well-equipped higher-range versions of the SUV.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.