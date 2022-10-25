For widows on Facebook, updating relationship status is complicated

After Rebecca Kasten Higgins lost her husband in a car accident a few days before their 20th anniversary in 2018, she kept her relationship status as "married" on Facebook for three years. Then she started dating someone.

"When I first changed my status from 'widowed' to 'in a relationship,' I cried," Higgins, 42, told CNN Business. Adding to the pain, she said, was the fact she had to delete her previous relationship status with her husband, Greg, to make room for the new one because Facebook allows only one relationship to be listed at a time.