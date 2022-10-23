The end of October is a sugar avalanche as kids don their Halloween costumes and snag as many sticky sweets as they can. But the prospect of collecting and eating a whole trick-or-treat bag of candy gets a little scary when you think about the impact.

Not only are most Halloween favorites not good for children's health, but many candy ingredients are sourced through processes that harm the planet. Cacao is often grown in rainforests that have been clear cut for farming, for example. And unsustainable sugarcane production can also emit large amounts of planet-warming gas.