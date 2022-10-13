Food prices are still surging — here's what's getting more expensive

Food prices are still surging . Pictured is a supermarket in Washington, D.C., on September 13.

 Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images

Prices at the grocery store continued to soar last month, adding even more pressure to shoppers' wallets.

The food at home index, a proxy for grocery store prices, increased 0.7% in September from the month prior and a stunning 13% over the last year, according to new government data released Thursday.