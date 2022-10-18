Florida farmers and ranchers lost up to $1.56 billion in crops, livestock, and nursery and aquaculture products due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a new preliminary analysis from the University of Florida released Tuesday.

The assessment done by the UF/IFAS Economic Analysis program puts the preliminary losses between $787 million and $1.56 billion across millions of acres of agricultural lands impacted by the hurricane. Citrus, vegetables, melons, and livestock sustained the most "significant production losses," the report said.