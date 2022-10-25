In recent months, bots have been top of mind for many who track the social media industry, thanks to Elon Musk's attempt to use the prevalence of fake and spam accounts to get out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. But bots aren't just a challenge for Twitter.

LinkedIn, often thought of as a tamer social platform, is not immune to inauthentic behavior, which experts say can be hard to detect and is often perpetrated by sophisticated and adaptable bad actors. The professional networking site has in the past year faced criticism over accounts with artificial intelligence-generated profile photos used for marketing or pushing cryptocurrencies, and other fake profiles listing major corporations as their employers or applying for high-profile job openings.