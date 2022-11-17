Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin are demanding FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hand over a trove of documents that will shed light on the extraordinary and swift downfall of his crypto exchange.

In a letter obtained first by CNN, the lawmakers call for a "complete and transparent accounting" of the business practices and financial activities that led up to the trainwreck at FTX, whose bankruptcy last Friday has thrown the crypto industry into chaos and could wipe out billions of dollars in customer funds.