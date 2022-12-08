If passed, the defense bill would directly sanction any American entities that knowingly transact with or transport gold from Russia's central bank holdings.
The restrictions, tucked inside the 4,400-page legislative text, would similarly penalize American entities that sell gold physically or electronically in Russia.
"Russia's massive gold supply is one of the few remaining assets that Putin can tap to bankroll his country's violent, bloody expansionism," Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who co-sponsored the March bill, told CNN in an exclusive statement. "By sanctioning these reserves, we can further isolate Russia from the world's economy and increase the difficulty of Putin's increasingly-costly military campaign."
In the years before invading Ukraine, Russia amassed a war chest of gold.
Lawmakers are scrambling to pass the sweeping defense policy bill before a new Congress is sworn in, though specific provisions are still being negotiated.
The text in the defense bill would require Treasury to examine who is transacting in Russian gold, giving officials legislative back-up to work they have already been conducting.
"Having this national security imperative in a national defense bill is a clear and powerful way to undercut Putin's illegal, amoral acts and make the financial pinch tighter," King said in the statement to CNN.
The March bill was introduced by King, Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee as well as Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.
The West has previously targeted Russian gold as part of efforts to starve Moscow of funds to finance the war in Ukraine.
