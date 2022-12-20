The first images of banknotes featuring Britain's King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.

Charles' portrait will appear on English notes of £5, £10, £20 and £50. Meanwhile, the rest of the design will remain the same as the current notes that feature the late Queen Elizabeth II on the front. The cameo in the transparent security window will also feature the current monarch, the United Kingdom's central bank said in a press release.

