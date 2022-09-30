Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month

On September 30, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2% from a year ago. Baked goods for sale at a bakery in Washington, DC, are pictured here on August 30.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2% from a year ago, following a revised July reading of 6.4%. That was viewed as a driver behind the central bank's decision to raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row earlier this month.

