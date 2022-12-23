Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows prices continue to moderate

The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation continued to cool off in November, providing yet another welcome indication that this period of painfully high prices has peaked.

 Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/ZUMA Press

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier and 0.1% from October, the Commerce Department reported Friday. In October, prices rose 6.1% annually.