FedEx warns of a global recession, cutting sales forecast by half a billion dollars

FedEx shares plunged 21% in premarket trading on September 16 after it warned that a slowing economy will cause it to fall $500 million short of its revenue target. A FedEx truck is pictured here making deliveries on December 6 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/file

FedEx warned that a global recession could be coming, as demand for packages around the world tumbles.

Shares of FedEx plunged 22% in early trading after the open Friday after it warned late Thursday that a slowing economy will cause it to fall $500 million short of its revenue target. The weakening global economy, particularly in Asia and Europe has hurt FedEx's express delivery business. The company said demand for packages weakened considerably in the final weeks of the quarter.

