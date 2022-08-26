Fed chair Jerome Powell warns fight against inflation will bring 'some pain'

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank's mission to tame inflation will result in "some pain" for US households.

 Jim Urquhart/Reuters

In a keynote speech at the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Friday morning, Powell said that the path to reducing inflation would not be quick or easy, adding that the task, "requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance."

