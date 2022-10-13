FCC could ban all new purchases of Huawei and ZTE telecom gear

The US government could ban all new purchases of Huawei and ZTE telecom gear. Huawei phones are shown here at a Huawei's store in Shanghai, China, on September 9.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

The US government is poised to ban all purchases of new telecom equipment from Huawei and ZTE, two Chinese technology giants, in an expanding crackdown against perceived national security risks from China, according to a report by Axios.

The restrictions, outlined in a draft order by the Federal Communications Commission, would also target sales of video surveillance gear by three other Chinese firms: Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua, according to Axios. It added that the ban would only apply to new products by the companies that have not already received FCC equipment authorization.