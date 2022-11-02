The US government should ban TikTok rather than come to a national security agreement with the social media app that might allow it to continue operating in the United States, according to Brendan Carr, a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission.

A string of news reports this year about TikTok's handling of US user data has left Carr with "little confidence there's a path forward," he told CNN in a phone interview Tuesday. "Perhaps the deal CFIUS ends up cutting is an amazing, airtight deal, but at this point I have a very, very difficult time looking at TikTok's conduct thinking we're going to cut a technical construct that they're not going to find a way around."