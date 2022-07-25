Farmers forced to sell their cows as drought conditions worsen across US

Buyers and sellers watch as cattle go through the sale barn arena at Abilene Livestock Auction on July 12 in Abilene, Texas. Drought has been forcing ranchers to begin selling off their herds as pastures dry or burn up in the summer weather.

 Ronald W. Erdrich/Abilene Report/AP

Extreme drought and inflationary pressures are forcing US farmers in Western states to sell off their cattle herds in greater numbers, at levels not seen in over a decade.

Nearly 80% of the western region of the US is experiencing extreme drought conditions — and has been for nearly a year, according to the America Farm Bureau Federation. But the most recent week-long heatwave, impacting nearly 80 million people across the country, has brought things to a boiling point for farmers and ranchers.

