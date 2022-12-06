After a yearlong review, Meta's Oversight Board on Tuesday said the company's controversial system that applies a different content moderation process for posts from VIPs is set up to "satisfy business concerns" and risks doing harm to everyday users.

In a nearly 50-page advisory, including more than two dozen recommendations for improving the program, the board — an entity financed by Meta but which says it operates independently -— called on the company to "radically increase transparency" about the "cross check" system and how it works. It also urged Meta to take steps to hide content from its most prominent users that potentially violates rules while it's under review in order to avoid spreading it further.