Facebook's rumored redesign has arrived.

Starting Thursday, the platform is splitting up its main "home" section into two tabs. The move is part of a push by Facebook to show users more entertaining, recommended content — to become what cofounder Mark Zuckerberg has called a "discovery engine" — as it seeks to better compete with rivals like TikTok for users' time and attention.

