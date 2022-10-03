'F--- off,' ambassador tells Elon Musk after unveiling Ukraine 'peace' plan

Elon Musk drew backlash on October 3 from Ukrainian officials for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country. Musk is seen here in March 2020.

 Susan Walsh/AP

Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

In a Twitter poll, Musk suggested a path to "Ukraine-Russia Peace" that included re-doing elections "under UN supervision" in the regions of the country recently annexed illegally by Russia. The land grab, covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine, followed referendums that have been widely dismissed as "shams" by much of the world.