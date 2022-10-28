ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high

ExxonMobil's profit set a record for the second straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. An Exxon gas station in Dallas, Texas, is pictured here in 2016.

 Shutterstock

America's largest oil company ExxonMobil set a profit record for the second-straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results.

ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and up 177% from a year ago. Earnings per share of $4.45 soared past the $3.79 forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.